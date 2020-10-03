A Bangor man died after a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in Sidney.

Troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound portion of the highway at mile 116 in the Kennebec County town. The driver, Nicholas Caron, 18, of Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the orange 2005 Honda Element was traveling in the right lane during a rainstorm. Witnesses said the vehicle suddenly crossed into the passing lane, went off the road and side-swiped a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.

There was massive damage to the passenger side and top of the vehicle. Both airbags deployed and the driver was wearing his seatbelt. The crash is still under investigation.