New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host its 50th NASCAR Cup Series race on July 18, 2021, when the green flag drops for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in Loudon.

NASCAR announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday afternoon, and it includes several changes.





In 1993, Rusty Wallace won the first race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, the Slick 50 300. In all, 24 different drivers have taken the checkered flag at the racetrack, with 2020 playoff contender Kevin Harvick and retired Jeff Burton leading the way with four wins each.

The Busch brothers, Kurt and defending points champion Kyle, have won three each along with current drivers Denny Hamlin, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth in addition to the retired Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

Johnson is retiring after this season.

Brad Keselowski, who in August won the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire, is one of three active racers with two wins at the track, along with Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer.

It will be the fifth consecutive year NASCAR will hold only one Cup race at Loudon after the track hosted two races each season from 1997-2016.

The 2021 schedule will again be composed of 36 points races, 26 regular-season events followed by the 10-race playoffs. It also will include the first race on a dirt track in more than 50 years.

Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in clay for the March 28 race. It held World of Outlaws races on dirt in 2000 and 2001, covering the track with 14,000 truckloads of dirt. The last dirt race for the NASCAR Cup Series was held at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sept. 30, 1970.

NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule will increase road-course races from three to six, with the series making its debut at the 3.426-mile Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on May 23, 2021. Formula 1 and IndyCar races have been held there and on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.439-mile road course, which will replace the 2.5-mile oval where the Brickyard 400 was held for 27 years.

The NASCAR road-course race there will be held Aug. 15 and will again be part of a weekend doubleheader with the Indy Car circuit. That format debuted on Independence Day weekend.

And the Cup Series will also return to Road America, a 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, where a Cup race was last held in 1956.

The series will hold its first ever race at Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile oval in Lebanon, Tennessee, on June 20.

Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway will not hold any races in 2021 and Pocono Raceway will again have back-to-back races on June 26-27.

The annual non-points NASCAR All-Star Race will be held for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13 after being held at Bristol this season and Charlotte Motor Speedway 33 of the previous 34 years.

The Cup season will begin with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.