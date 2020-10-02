High School
Girls Soccer
Fort Kent 3, Caribou 1
At Fort Kent
Fort Kent goals: Sydney Philbrook 3; assists: Gabby Martin 2, Julia Cyr; Caribou goal: Araya Caverhill; goalies, Fort Kent: Lyndsay Ouellette 9 saves, 21 shots; Caribou: Sage Dubay 13 saves, 21 shots
Boys Soccer
Central 5, Piscataquis 2
At Corinth
Central goals: Bryce Burns 2, Cameron Gooley 2, Simon Allen; assists: Alex Hewitt 3; PCHS goals: Christian Homchuk, Kobe Gilbert; assist: Kobe Gilbert; goalies, Central: Scott Ferrie, Jeb Young 8 saves, 11 shots; PCHS: Trevor Hathorn 12 saves, 22 shots