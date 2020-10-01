CUMBERLAND — A 73-year-old man driving the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike in Cumberland hit several vehicles on Wednesday, according to Maine State Police.

A witness told police a red Chevy Silverado left the Cumberland service plaza and drove north in the southbound lane striking the vehicles within a half mile.

It is not believed the driver was impaired at the time of the crashes.

The man and the driver of a Saab suffered minor injuries and no charges are expected at this time, according to police.