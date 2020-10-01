Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to the low 70s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 59 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 572 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 141. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





In response to an outbreak at York County Jail, wearing masks and screening staff members for symptoms is now universal across all 15 county jails.

Gov. Janet Mills extended the state of civil emergency for 30 days, through Oct. 29.

A vehicle drives by a fallen tree on power lines on Third Street in Bangor Wednesday morning. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The frequency of such storms — such as two that struck Maine within two weeks last October, or two that caused power outages just four days apart in April — could be increasing because of the changing climate, as warming oceans are putting more moisture in the atmosphere, according to a scientist at University of Maine.

See more photos of the damage yesterday’s storm caused statewide here.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins speaks at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club in Hermon in this September file photo. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, was critical of President Trump telling members of a far-right group to “stand back and stand by,” saying in a statement that intolerance and white supremacy “have no place in our country.”

“The President should always condemn any kind of hate, and he should have done so last night,” she said.

Game wardens tranquilize moose spotted wandering around southern Maine A moose gained fame this week for being spotted in several urban areas in southern Maine, including Willard Beach. Credit: CBS 13 A moose was tranquilized and captured in South Portland last night, bringing an end to the animal’s three-day journey through southern Maine. His antics became the talk of social media Wednesday morning after he was spotted taking a stroll down Willard Beach.

Carine Reeves enters the courtroom at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Sept. 24. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The judge overseeing Carine Reeve’s murder trial on Wednesday ordered the defendant against future “outbursts” in front of the jury, and denied his request to remove the lead attorney from his defense team.

Brewer head coach Ben Goodwin yells instructions to his team during their basketball game against Bangor at the Red Barry Gym in Bangor in 2017. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

Ben Goodwin is one of four forest rangers from Maine helping out in California, with others fighting similar wildfires in Colorado. “With all the fires going on in California, they are very short on resources and had to ask for help from all over the country,” he said.

Registered Maine guide Karen Francoeur, owner of Castine Kayak Adventures, paddles her sea kayak in Oct. 2016 in Castine, near the mouth of the Bagaduce River. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

As the days shorten and the weather cools, many people who enjoy canoeing, kayaking and other paddle sports may be looking to extend their season into the fall. Getting out on the water can be a wonderful way to experience Maine’s colorful foliage and observe wildlife as it prepares for the winter. But there are a few things paddlers should consider before launching their boats late in the year.

Tired from waking at 3:30am, Eben Knox, 12, of Farmington rests in the grass at the tagging station at Gateway Variety in Ashland late morning before heading back out to hunt. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

“Here at the Bangor Daily News, we’re proud to have shared many hunting stories over the decades,” writes BDN Outdoors Editor John Holyoke. “Today, I’m reaching out to let you know that we’re eager for that tradition to continue, and that we’d love to hear from you.”

