Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to the low 70s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on coronavirus in Maine
Another 59 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 572 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 141. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
In response to an outbreak at York County Jail, wearing masks and screening staff members for symptoms is now universal across all 15 county jails.
Gov. Janet Mills extended the state of civil emergency for 30 days, through Oct. 29.
Maine’s fall storms have intensified in recent years, and climate change could be to blame
The frequency of such storms — such as two that struck Maine within two weeks last October, or two that caused power outages just four days apart in April — could be increasing because of the changing climate, as warming oceans are putting more moisture in the atmosphere, according to a scientist at University of Maine.
See more photos of the damage yesterday’s storm caused statewide here.
Susan Collins: Trump should have condemned white supremacists in presidential debate
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, was critical of President Trump telling members of a far-right group to “stand back and stand by,” saying in a statement that intolerance and white supremacy “have no place in our country.”
“The President should always condemn any kind of hate, and he should have done so last night,” she said.
Game wardens tranquilize moose spotted wandering around southern Maine
A moose was tranquilized and captured in South Portland last night, bringing an end to the animal’s three-day journey through southern Maine. His antics became the talk of social media Wednesday morning after he was spotted taking a stroll down Willard Beach.
Judge denies Down East murder suspect’s request to remove lawyer from his team
The judge overseeing Carine Reeve’s murder trial on Wednesday ordered the defendant against future “outbursts” in front of the jury, and denied his request to remove the lead attorney from his defense team.
A Brewer basketball coach is battling wildfires in California
Ben Goodwin is one of four forest rangers from Maine helping out in California, with others fighting similar wildfires in Colorado. “With all the fires going on in California, they are very short on resources and had to ask for help from all over the country,” he said.
5 things to know before you go canoeing or kayaking in Maine this fall
As the days shorten and the weather cools, many people who enjoy canoeing, kayaking and other paddle sports may be looking to extend their season into the fall. Getting out on the water can be a wonderful way to experience Maine’s colorful foliage and observe wildlife as it prepares for the winter. But there are a few things paddlers should consider before launching their boats late in the year.
We want to hear your epic hunting stories
“Here at the Bangor Daily News, we’re proud to have shared many hunting stories over the decades,” writes BDN Outdoors Editor John Holyoke. “Today, I’m reaching out to let you know that we’re eager for that tradition to continue, and that we’d love to hear from you.”
In other Maine news…
- Swans Island man named ‘hero’ by State Department for bravery in Congo 23 years ago
- Former GOP Sen. William Cohen backs Democrat Jared Golden in Maine’s 2nd District
- Patrisha McLean teams up with midcoast artists for domestic violence awareness month
- 3 groups offer to buy shuttered Hampden waste plant
- Moosehead Lake restaurant customers could have been exposed to hepatitis A