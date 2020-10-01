BDN staff editorial cartoonist George Danby walks us through creating one of his cartoons from start to finish. He has created more than 25,000 cartoons since 1974. Find out where he gets his inspiration and how his work has changed over the years.

Danby’s cartoons have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, USAToday, Time, Newsweek and DownEast… countless other publications including 500 weeklies. In the late 1970s into the 1980s he was staff cartoonist for The New Haven Register and The Providence-Journal Bulletin.