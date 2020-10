PORTLAND — Curtis Thaxter LLC announces that Tyler Costello has joined the firm. Costello practices in a variety of areas of law, including real estate and commercial law, land use and environmental matters. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a law clerk in Portland for two Justices of the Maine Superior Court.

Costello earned his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law where he served as Case Note and Comment Editor for the Ocean and Coastal Law Journal.