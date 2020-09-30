This story will be updated.

Former University of Maine defensive back Manny Patterson has been signed to the practice squad of the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

Patterson, a 2019 preseason All-American, earned his second consecutive All-CAA first team selection in 2019 and third overall all-conference accolade. Before suffering a season-ending injury at UAlbany during the 2019 campaign, Patterson had started 44 games in his career while registering 54 pass breakups, three interceptions and 113 total tackles. Patterson racked up 29 stops, 1.5 for loss, and five pass breakups in his shortened 2019 campaign.

Patterson joins Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard and Los Angeles Rams practice squad offensive lineman Jamil Demby as former Black Bears who are with NFL organizations.