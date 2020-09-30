BANGOR — United Way of Eastern Maine is excited to announce a pretty sweet way to help the Eastern Maine community battle food insecurity with a collaborative food drive/fundraiser featuring Bangin’ Whoopie and the Downtown Collaborative. The food drive is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will take place outside of 6 Water Street in Bangor. As an added gift to the community, Bangin’ Whoopie will be donating 20 percent of all online and in-person sales on Oct. 3 to the United Way of Eastern Maine’s General Fund.

Bangin’ Whoopie will be giving out free whoopie pies based on the size of the donation.





1 – Small-size Plain Jane for 1-5 items

1 – Regular-size Plain Jane for 5-10 items

6 – Regular-sized Plain Jane’s for 20+ items

This event will be outside at Bangin’ Whoopie’s storefront location. The sidewalk and drop-off area will be marked to encourage 6 feet of social distancing and masks are required by all donors, volunteers and participants. The path for participants and donors will run up Water Street and will filter out to Main Street in downtown Bangor. The inside area and bathroom is only available to staff and volunteers.

This event is expected to draw a big crowd and the free whoopie pies will be on a first come, first serve basis. Please take this opportunity to make a difference, battle food insecurity and help support the United Way of Eastern Maine and its mission to give back to Eastern Maine.