BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Paul Coulombe, the owner of the Boothbay Harbor Country Club and Boothbay Harbor Oceanside Golf Resort, has made the largest donation to a COVID-19 relief fundraiser put on by Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation, to benefit lobstermen and women.

Coulombe and his wife Giselaine who are known for their generosity in the Boothbay Harbor community said, “We are pleased to be able to give back. Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation has worked hard to raise money for lobstermen and women. We know that they have received a lot of smaller donations from hard working people who care deeply about their communities. The lobstermen and women are important contributors to the working waterfront and we are glad to be able to help them at this time.”





Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation, Executive Director Crystal Canney said, “We can’t thank the Coulombes enough for their help and support. COVID-19 has taken its toll on so many people and we are glad to be able to give back to the lobstering community at a time when they are under pressure from so many different directions. They have faced difficulties trying to get their product to market, tariffs (recently lifted in the European Union), high prices for bait, right whales and large aquaculture leases. This is so incredibly generous.”

PMFH Foundation received a $25,000 matching grant and will disburse all monies from the fundraiser to lobstermen and women, beginning Oct. 1.Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage is a 501 (c)3. PMFHF’s mission statement is to protect the ocean for all who work and recreate along Maine’s coast.

To learn more go to https://www.protectmaine.com/.