The radio waves in Greater Bangor will be full of life on Oct. 1 for Townsquare Media’s Day of Miracles Radiothon, which will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Local radio personalities from Bangor’s Townsquare Media stations will share stories of courage and inspiration from Maine kids, their families and staff members. They’ll also invite listeners to donate and show their support for the highly specialized children’s care Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Centers provides.

The radiothon will air on Z 107.3 (7-11 a.m.), I-95 FM (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Q 106.5 (3-7 p.m.). The event has been modified to ensure everyone’s health and safety. The DJs will be broadcasting from their studios, guests will be calling in by phone and a phone bank will be set up at the Foundation with staff answering the calls.

The radiothon is just another way that our community is helping to fund the advanced pediatric care that’s available at the medical center and nowhere else in the region. All the funding raised will stay right here in Maine to make sure the 50,000 kids who count on the care provided have access to it today, tomorrow, and in all the better days ahead.

For more information visit: miraclesinmaine.org.