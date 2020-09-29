A elderly Maine man whom police described as being from the Biddeford area was killed by a speeding train in Biddeford on Monday, CBS 13 reported.

The man, who was 73, was standing on tracks near Southern Maine Health Care around 2:20 p.m. when a Pan Am train struck him, police said. The train’s conductor sounded the train’s horn repeatedly, but the train, which was moving at about 70 mph, did not stop in time, CBS 13 reported.

The man’s name was not released.

The train strike was the second reported this week. A person was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train after trespassing on the tracks east of Wells on Monday, News Center Maine reported.