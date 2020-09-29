Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday reported 37 new coronavirus cases across the state.

There have now been 5,337 coronavirus cases reported in Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 5,300 on Monday.





Of those, 4,777 have been confirmed positive, while 560 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has fallen to 30.4, down from 34.1 a week ago but up from 23.6 a month ago.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from York County, bringing the statewide death toll to 141. It was the first coronavirus-related death reported in Maine in more than a week. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 447 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, eight people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 30 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,629. That means there are 567 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 561 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Maine health officials have discovered three new coronavirus outbreaks in inland York County, as well as new cases connected to an ongoing outbreak at Sanford High School.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“The family of the defiant Baptist pastor linked to Maine’s largest COVID-19 outbreak after officiating a wedding near Millinocket in August will gather next month for another wedding and reception, just a few miles from virus hotspots in York County.” — Nick Schroeder, BDN

—“The pandemic-strapped hotel industry is on the brink of national collapse with Maine standing to lose two-thirds of hotels and direct lodging jobs if Congress doesn’t approve more aid soon, according to a survey released Tuesday by a national hotel association.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“A 60-year-old who was brought into custody at the Cumberland County Jail on Tuesday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, according to the jail.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“An eighth-grade class at Camden-Rockport Middle School and a dozen teachers were placed in quarantine on Monday after someone associated with the school tested positive for coronavirus.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Division III sports in Maine took a big hit this summer when the North Atlantic Conference canceled the fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That isn’t stopping two of the league’s members from scheduling competition on a limited basis.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 7,180,411 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 205,774 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.