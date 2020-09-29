A moose needed police help in Scarborough recently when it walked onto the town’s government campus and needed to get freed from a set of bleachers.

A picture posted on the Scarborough police Facebook page on Monday shows the hapless beast looking stuck behind a set of fences.





“Did you get a chance to see the moose who visited our municipal campus today? He checked out the library and basketball and tennis courts before heading over to the track area and getting caught in the bleachers,” according to the posting.

The police had to free the animal, drawing a share of comments. “Moose wranglers,” said one. “Nothing like a smart athletic moose,” said another.

Officers were able to guide the moose back into the woods behind an ice rink.