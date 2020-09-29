Coronavirus concerns have forced its organizers to cancel Portland’s annual food and drink festival, Harvest on the Harbor, this year.

“It’s simply not safe” to run the event, according to a notice on the event’s website on Tuesday. The event’s organizers said they hoped that pandemic conditions would change enough to run the event, which showcases Portland-area restaurants and farmers.

Since its founding in 2008, the event is known for carrying events such as the Maine Lobster Chef of the Year competition, chef dinners, oyster fests and a weekend marketplace, where attendees sample artisanal, Maine-made products, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Next year’s event will run Nov. 4-7, according to the notice.