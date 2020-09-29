Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high to low 70s from north to south with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

In this Jan. 19, 2017, photo, Pastor Todd Bell, of the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, Maine, is shown in Alfred, Maine. Bell officiated at an Aug. 7, 2020, wedding in the Millinocket area that has been identified as one of a series of events where an outbreak of COVID-19 cases occurred in the area. Credit: Tammy Wells / Portland Press Herald via AP

The family of Todd Bell, the defiant Baptist pastor linked to Maine’s largest COVID-19 outbreak after officiating a wedding near Millinocket in August, will gather next month for another wedding and reception, just a few miles from virus hotspots in York County.





Linda Breslin, who owns an island cabin on Lake St. George, has maintained her 1897 camp with the ambience of the early 1900’s. Linda makes hot tea while at her camp on Thursday. With no electricity, Breslin loves the peace and quiet and spends the weekdays at her island camp and the weekends at her home on the mainland. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Sometimes, the modern world feels too fast paced, too angry, too stressful, just plain too much. When those feelings come upon Linda Breslin of Winslow, she has the perfect antidote: an island camp on Lake St. George in Liberty that is a throwback to a time gone by.

A man votes at the Grace Baptist Church in Portland in March 2020. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine has attracted a significant amount of outside polling due to the competitive U.S. Senate race and close presidential race in the 2nd Congressional District. To help keep track of where each race stands, we are compiling all the polls here.

Marianne Naess, vice president of commercial, and Erik Heim, CEO, of Nordic Aquafarms. The Norwegian based company has been met with both fierce opposition and support of its proposed salmon farm in Belfast since it was first announced in January 2018. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

There is another hurdle lingering — two land-use lawsuits that are still pending in Waldo County Superior and U.S. District courts. Those cases are important: A judge’s ruling could force Nordic to find another path to the bay, thereby slowing or potentially stopping the project.

This pair of file photos shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, right, who are running for Senate in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Credit: AP

The Supreme Court was a central topic on Monday night, as candidates addressed the court’s future following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump nominated conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace her.

Amanda Demusz, wildlife biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, measures the spread of antlers on a moose at the tagging station at Gateway Variety in Ashland on opening day of the 2020 Maine moose hunt. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Popular opinion at Gateway Variety — the tagging station in this part of the North Woods — was that Monday’s unseasonably warm temperatures might make the opening day of moose season a tough one for hunters.

In this Tuesday, May 28, 2019 photo, power lines power lines converge on a Central Maine Power substation in Pownal. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A group of former lawmakers and environmental advocates are looking to create a consumer-owned utility through a referendum as soon as 2021 after a similar legislative effort was pared back this year. It would ask voters if they would like to create the “Maine Power Delivery Authority,” which would be governed by a voter-elected board charged with ensuing cheaper and reliable electricity.

Relax to this footage of Maine loons swimming on a lake through a kaleidoscope of fall foliage colors. In Maine, the leaves on a variety of trees turn bright colors each fall. At the same time, loons are visiting different bodies of freshwater to fish before ice forms on the lakes and forces them to hunt in the ocean.

Orono pays tribute to UMaine student who drowned in Stillwater River

Ellsworth man who killed 3 people in Amity seeks to overturn convictions

Maine launching online absentee ballot tracking service