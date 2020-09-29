Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high to low 70s from north to south with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
- Another 15 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 561 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 140. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
- Out-of-state visitors have not transmitted high levels of the new coronavirus in Maine, Maine Center for Disease Control Director Nirav Shah said Monday. Out of about 10,000 visitors tested for COVID-19, just 258 have tested positive.
- The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Monday, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work.
Defiant Maine pastor’s family planning wedding events across state line amid virus outbreaks
The family of Todd Bell, the defiant Baptist pastor linked to Maine’s largest COVID-19 outbreak after officiating a wedding near Millinocket in August, will gather next month for another wedding and reception, just a few miles from virus hotspots in York County.
Time has stood still inside this Maine island camp
Sometimes, the modern world feels too fast paced, too angry, too stressful, just plain too much. When those feelings come upon Linda Breslin of Winslow, she has the perfect antidote: an island camp on Lake St. George in Liberty that is a throwback to a time gone by.
Tracking the polls in Maine’s biggest 2020 elections
Maine has attracted a significant amount of outside polling due to the competitive U.S. Senate race and close presidential race in the 2nd Congressional District. To help keep track of where each race stands, we are compiling all the polls here.
After nearly 3 years of scrutiny, the fate of a Belfast fish farm could come down to a judge
There is another hurdle lingering — two land-use lawsuits that are still pending in Waldo County Superior and U.S. District courts. Those cases are important: A judge’s ruling could force Nordic to find another path to the bay, thereby slowing or potentially stopping the project.
Susan Collins, Sara Gideon clash on high court and pandemic relief in 2nd Senate debate
The Supreme Court was a central topic on Monday night, as candidates addressed the court’s future following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump nominated conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace her.
Warm day doesn’t slow down early hunters on opening day of moose season
Popular opinion at Gateway Variety — the tagging station in this part of the North Woods — was that Monday’s unseasonably warm temperatures might make the opening day of moose season a tough one for hunters.
Mainers could be asked to approve consumer-owned utility at ballot box
A group of former lawmakers and environmental advocates are looking to create a consumer-owned utility through a referendum as soon as 2021 after a similar legislative effort was pared back this year. It would ask voters if they would like to create the “Maine Power Delivery Authority,” which would be governed by a voter-elected board charged with ensuing cheaper and reliable electricity.
Watch: Maine loons swim against a beautiful backdrop of fall colors
Relax to this footage of Maine loons swimming on a lake through a kaleidoscope of fall foliage colors. In Maine, the leaves on a variety of trees turn bright colors each fall. At the same time, loons are visiting different bodies of freshwater to fish before ice forms on the lakes and forces them to hunt in the ocean.
In other Maine news…
Orono pays tribute to UMaine student who drowned in Stillwater River
Ellsworth man who killed 3 people in Amity seeks to overturn convictions