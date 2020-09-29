BDN reporter Eesha Pendharkar talks to three Maine immigrants who have been called to serve their communities.

Guest speakers:





Angela Okafor, Bangor City Council

She is the first immigrant and first person of color to serve on the Bangor City Council.

Pious Ali, Portland City Council

He is the first African-born Muslim American to be elected to a public office in Maine, becoming a member of the city’s elected Board of Public Education in 2013.

Safiya Khalid, Lewiston City Council

She is the first Somali American to serve on the Lewiston City Council.