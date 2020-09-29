COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into many couples’ wedding plans. And the Maine businesses who rely on destination weddings are hurting. In 2019, the Maine wedding industry added nearly $1 billion to the state’s economy. With guidelines on gatherings and face coverings, the 2020 wedding season looks a lot different.

We spoke with wedding professionals about how the industry in Maine is dealing with the coronavirus.





Speakers:

Fausto Pifferrer: Blue Elephant Events, BASH Wedding Marketplace, LA Blue Wedding Brokers, Real Maine Weddings magazine

Leigh Doran: Nadra Photography

Sarah Maurer: Stone Cove Catering, The 1812 Farm