WALTHAM — The Waltham-Eastbrook Youth Association will be holding its first turkey shoot of the season on Sunday, Oct. 4. COVID-era safety precautions are suggested. The group was formed nine years ago to raise funds for various scholarships for the kids of the two towns, and to have a good time doing it. So far they have given out over $16,000, helping send the kids to various sports camp, school field trips and this year two college scholarships of over two $2,000 each.

Their primary fundraiser has been the turkey shoots which are held every Sunday in October from 10 a.m. until noon. There are events for .22 rifles, 12 & 20 gauge shotguns with ammo provided and an open category that has seen everything from bows and arrows to hunting caliber rifles. Shooting is at paper targets, with frozen turkeys going to the winner of each of the fifteen events. This has been a great social event as well as a chance to test your shooting skills. The local 4H club provides refreshments and spectators are always welcome.

The shooting range is located off of Route 200 in Waltham. Signs direct the way. There is plenty of room for social distancing to keep everyone safe. For more information call Chris at 207-584-3000.