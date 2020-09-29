Maine-based late night talk show season premiere aired Saturday, Sept. 26

BANGOR – “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” is adding singer and actress Christie Robinson to the on-camera team, starting with its 11th season premiere. Robinson will be the show’s announcer and will regularly appear in sketches and performances.





“There aren’t many people out there like Christie Robinson,” said Nite Show host Danny Cashman. “She has brought her incredible voice and her knack for comedic timing to our show in the past, always receiving rave reviews in the process. The more viewers get to see her and hear from her, the more she will endear herself to them. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome her aboard.”

Robinson is an actor and a singer who has performed in a number of productions at Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, Ten Bucks Theatre Company in Brewer and several stage shows in other states. She graduated from the Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City and earned a Master of Fine Arts – Acting from the University of Florida.

“The Nite Show has always struck me as a fun opportunity to create and perform,” said Robinson. “The challenge of being a part of a production that must come up with new ideas, new guests, and new performances to fill 30 minutes on television every week is fascinating to me. I’m excited to officially join the team and have some fun on TV.”

Prior to joining the show, Robinson had been interviewed on the show as a guest once, a musical guest on the show twice and has appeared in several sketches as a recurring player. Christie Robinson made her first appearance as the show’s announcer on the season premiere of “The Nite Show” on Saturday, Sept. 26. For the immediate future, “The Nite Show” has no live audience, and has restructured the set to allow for proper physical distancing.

Robinson replaces Joe Kennedy on the set, who opted not to return to the show for the 11th season.

“The Nite Show” is Maine’s version of a late night talk show, featuring a monologue, comedy bits, guest interviews and performances. Modeled after shows done by Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Conan O’ Brien, the 30-minute weekly show also features a 6-piece house band (Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band), a live announcer (Christie Robinson) and many elements familiar to late night television viewers. It is one of only two shows of its kind in the entire country.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” originates from The Gracie Theatre in Bangor and is broadcast statewide. The show is seen Saturday nights in Bangor at 11:30 on WABI-TV5 (CBS); Saturday nights in Portland at 10:30 on WPFO, FOX 23, and 1 a.m. on WGME CBS 13; and in Presque Isle on Saturday nights at midnight on WAGM FOX 8.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” has regularly ranked as the No. 1 show on Saturday late nights in Eastern & Central Maine through WABI TV in Bangor. The show recently passed the milestone of producing 500 episodes. “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” received the first Arts & Culture Award from the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce in January of 2020 and a Telly Award for excellence in TV/Film Entertainment in 2016. The Nite Show has also been nominated for seven New England Regional EMMY® Awards and the Fusion:Bangor FLAVA on two occasions. The show is produced by students and faculty from the New England School of Communications at Husson University in Bangor.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” is a production of Cashman Communications, in association with Gray Broadcasting, INC.

On the web:

The Nite Show – http://www.theniteshowmaine.com

WABI-TV – http://www.wabi.tv/

WPFO-TV – http://www.fox23maine.com

WGME-TV – http://www.wgme.com

WAGM-TV – http://www.wagmtv.com

New England School of Communications – http://www.nescom.edu/Husson University – http://www.husson.edu/