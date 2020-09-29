BELFAST — The second annual Vigil for the Bay starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Belfast City Park beach access area.

Meet at Belfast City Park with your boat. We will be kayaking to the mouth of the Little River, the proposed site of Nordic Aquafarm’s fish factory (about 1.5 miles).





Bring your human powered boat and any extra boats/paddles/life jackets that you would be willing to share. Also we invite you to dress up yourself and/or your boat as your most beloved species and friend of Penobscot Bay with flags, costumes, hats, face-paint etc. We expect people to physically distance and wear masks.

If you do not wish to kayak you can meet us at the City Park for a send off — there will be speaking and sharing. Anyone can meet us at Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area at 290 Northport Avenue for the After Party from 1-2 p.m. for live Celtic music.

Please consider making a donation that will be split between Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area & Wabanaki Reach.

Systems are unraveling, nature is unraveling, our nation is unraveling. Let us come together on the bay as a symbol and commitment to protect it, as the ocean is under great duress. For more information please contact Ethan Hughes at 207-338-5719 or aimeemoffittmercer@gmail.com.