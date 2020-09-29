By Rachel Albury, OUT Maine

LGBTQ+ History Month launched in October 1994 by LGBTQ+ activists Rodney Wilson and Kevin Jennings. LGBTQ+ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning.





Wilson and Jennings, along with other activists, created LGBTQ+ History month to encourage schools to offer more LGBTQ+ inclusive curricula. According to GLSEN (Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network) research, inclusive curricula can reduce bullying in schools.

LGBTQ+ history is a very broad subject area, as LGBTQ+ people have always existed in every culture. Yet the modern LGBTQ+ civil rights work in the U.S. can help introduce LGBTQ+ history to a classroom. A (very) small selection of well-known moments in modern American LGBTQ+ history include:

June 28, 1969 — The Stonewall Riots kicked off. Patrons of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village clashed with police who were arresting LGBTQ+ people using antiquated discriminatory laws. This incident grew into a series of demonstrations and raised awareness of LGBTQ+ discrimination. The anniversary of the Stonewall Riots is celebrated during Pride month every June.

Nov. 27, 1978 — Gay advocate Harvey Milk was assassinated. Harvey Milk served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and campaigned successfully for gay rights in the workplace.

Dec. 21, 1993 — “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” passed, precluding the U.S. Military from asking an applicant about their sexual orientation. Yet gay service members were essentially required to keep their sexual orientation secret or face career consequences. Much later, on Dec. 18, 2010, “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” was repealed. Openly gay people are now allowed to serve in the military.

June 26, 2015 — In time for Pride Month, gay marriage becomes legal in all 50 states.

There are many free resources about LGBTQ+ history available online to teachers (and the general public). OUT Maine has lessons available to download at www.outmaine.org/resources/resources-library. GLSEN offers podcasts, coloring books and lessons for all ages at www.glsen.org/lgbtq-history. PBS.org and NPR.org also have extensive archives of interviews and articles on the topic.



OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities (LGBTQ+). In partnership with their allies and families, OUT Maine supports, educates and empowers these youth in their journey from adolescence to adulthood. For more information, or to support OUT’s critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth, please visit our website at outmaine.org.