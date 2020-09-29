ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation announces $53,400 in awards from the Ira M. Cobe Scholarship Fund, which supports Waldo County students, under the age of 23, who are pursuing post-secondary education.

The 26 students – 13 renewals and 13 new recipients – will be attending schools in New England and beyond, including several branches of the University of Maine and Maine Community College systems, Thomas College, Emerson College, Bentley University, Eckerd College, Wheaton College, Shenandoah College, University of North Carolina-Greensboro and Florida Atlantic University.





The Ira M. Cobe Scholarship Trust was established by the estate of Ira M. Cobe, Chicago financier and longtime summer resident of the Bayside neighborhood in Northport. He and his wife, Anne, a Belfast native, had a deep affection for Maine’s young people.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2021. Application and guidelines are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.