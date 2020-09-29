Representatives from Northern Light Cancer Care and Bangor Savings Bank recently came together at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute for a check presentation and celebration of the bank’s $25,000 contribution to the Hair Preservation Campaign.

“We are grateful to Northern Light Health and the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute for leading the campaign to bring breakthrough technology to Maine to support the emotional, mental, and physical journey of those battling cancer,” says Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Cancer has affected so many of our lives, and we are glad to provide support for an initiative that will help patients undergoing chemotherapy have access to therapies that can provide them with a better quality of life during treatment.”





The Hair Preservation Campaign, in memory of businesswoman and community leader Robin Ball, will provide access to scalp cooling technology that can reduce hair loss for people who are being treated for cancer. Scalp cooling can help patients feel more like themselves and potentially reduce their stress and anxiety. The money raised will cover the equipment lease and offset the cost of silicone caps for each patient, which are not covered by insurance.

“Bangor Savings Bank has always been a leader in the fight against cancer in our communities,” says Allen L’Italien, RN, executive director, Lafayette Family Cancer Institute. “Their support of the Hair Preservation Campaign continues a legacy of giving that has improved care and quality of life for patients throughout the region. We’re grateful for Bangor Savings Bank’s continuing commitment to making a difference in the lives of the region’s growing cancer population.”

Bangor Savings Bank’s generous donation brings the campaign total to nearly $164,000. To learn more and contribute, please visit northernlighthealth.org/beautifulhair.