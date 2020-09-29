BANGOR — The Bangor Humane Society is pleased to announce they will once again be partnering with Subaru of New England for their #SNELovesPets social media campaign. The local shelter is hoping to recruit help from the public to support their fundraising efforts.

Getting involved is easy –- and all pet owners are enthusiastically encouraged to participate. During the month of October, simply post one photo of your pet on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the #SNELovesPets (make sure the post is public for visibility). For each unique photo posted using the campaign hashtag, Subaru of New England will pledge to donate $5 – up to $5,000 to the Bangor Humane Society.

The initiative is part of Subaru’s Love Promise commitment to keeping all animals safe and healthy by raising awareness and encouraging the adoption of homeless pets. Bangor Humane Society is one of only twelve non-profit animal organizations throughout New England that have been selected to benefit from this partnership, with SNE awarding a total of up to $60,000 to the selected animal charities.