HERMON, Maine — John Curtis Jr. of Hermon won his third feature of the season in the Dysart’s Late Models by making a last-lap pass as the field came out of turn four, heading for the checkers Saturday night at Speedway 95.

Curtis led the event from lap two until a caution slowed the field with five to go. On the restart, Ryan Dean of Winterport launched his car into the lead and led until his car slipped a little coming out of turn four on the final lap and Curtis dove to the inside and made the pass for the win.





Deane came in second, for his third top-three finish in the last three weeks. Wayne Parritt Jr. of Steuben finished third after leading the first two laps. Andy Saunders of Ellsworth and Asa Jones of Sullivan, both making their first appearances of the season at the speedway, rounded out the top five, respectively.

Brenton Parritt of Steuben finished sixth in the race, but took the 2020 points championship in the division with that finish.

Speedway 95 results

(Finish, car number, driver hometown)

Dysart’s Late Models: 1. 23 John Curtis Jr. Hermon; 2. 54 Ryan Dean, Winterport; 3. 4 Wayne Parritt Jr. Steuben; 4. 05 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 5. 9 Asa Jones, Sullivan; 6. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben (2020 points champion)

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. 7 Shane Tatro, Levant; 2. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag (2020 points champion); 3. 80 Steve Kimball, Holden; 4. 62R Cole Robinson, Clinton; 5. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 2. 97 Becky Elston-Burns, Carmel; 3. Nicholas Cote, Greenfield; 4. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 5. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort (2020 points champion);

Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 1. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel; 2. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 3. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel; 4. 60 Caleb Willette, Winslow

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners: 1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel; 3. 29 Kevin Hartley, Carmel; 4. 02 Chip Farrington, China; 5. 0X Jeff Farrington, Alna; 6. 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan (2020 points champion)

Wicked Good Vintage Racing League — Outlaws: 1. 18 Nick Overlock, Warren; 2. 81 Kenny Robinson, Machias; 3. 75 Kevin Sherman, Wiscasset; 4. 17 Tim Reynolds, Bradley;5. 16 C.D Farnsworth, Orono; Early Late Models: 1. 7 Ben Overlock, Warren; 2. 55 Chris Ogilvie, Winchester, Mass.; 3. 82 Bobby Symonds, Casco; 4. 87 Parker Long, Boothbay; 5. 2 Bub Dow, W. Paris; Demolition Derby: 1. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 2. 6 Chris Woodard, Harmony; 3. 58 Sheldon Woodard, Harmony

Wiscasset Speedway

Amsoil Dominator Strictly Shootout (50 laps): 1. 24 Jonathon Emerson, Sabattus, 2. 51 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 3. 38 Garrett Lamb, Windham; 4. 36x Nate Leavitt, Sabattus; 5. 23 Zachary Emerson, Sabattus

Hancock Heights Modifieds (30 laps): 1. 77 Nick Reno, West Bath; 2. 09 Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 3. 39 Michael Brown, Hope; 4. 04 Allan Moeller, Dresden; 5. 1 Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich

Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini (25 laps): 1. 10 Jimmy Childs, Leeds; 2. 2 Rob Greenleaf, West Bath; 3. 20 Jason Kimball, Chelsea; 4. 4K Joe Katula, Lisbon; 5. 8 Ryan Keniston, Smithfield

Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (40 laps): 1. 30 Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; 2. 33 Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 3. 15M Frank Moulton, Clinton; 4. 73 Matt Bourgoine, Stetson; 5. 78, Tiger Colby, Wiscasset.