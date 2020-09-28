Out-of-state visitors have not transmitted high levels of the new coronavirus in Maine, Maine Center for Disease Control Director Nirav Shah said Monday.

Out of about 10,000 visitors tested for COVID-19, just 258 have tested positive, Shah said on an appearance of Maine Calling.





Shah’s comments come as Maine’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 15 on Monday, bringing the tally since the pandemic’s onset to 5,300. The death toll remained unchanged at 140. That’s according to new figures the Maine Center for Disease Control posted Monday.

“Indeed, the increases that we’ve seen in York County, Oxford County and other parts of the state are related to individuals within Maine, not individuals from other states,” he said.

Shah said he remains deeply concerned about the recent spike in cases in York County, where the CDC is tracking 16 outbreaks. It’s also investigating an outbreak of about 24 cases at the ND paper mill in Oxford County.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.