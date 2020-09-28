Another 15 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday. It’s the fewest new cases Maine has seen in the past two weeks.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,300. Of those, 4,755 have been confirmed positive, while 545 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (2), Franklin (1), Kennebec (1), Knox (2) and York (5) counties, state data show.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “A student at Coastal Kids Preschool in Damariscotta has tested positive for COVID-19, but the school remains open and does not have an outbreak, according to school and state officials.” — Evan Houk, Lincoln County News

— “More than a week after Maine’s largest coronavirus outbreak at a correctional facility had erupted at the York County Jail in Alfred last month, some of the state’s 14 other jails still weren’t requiring all staff, visitors and inmates to wear masks, even though the practice has increasingly been seen as critical to preventing outbreaks.” — Charles Eichacker and Matthew Stone, BDN

— “The pandemic has had a large effect on Maine’s budget, causing a steep drop in sales taxes and other revenue sources and as forecasters estimate a $1.4 billion shortall through 2023. That will likely mean the surplus revenue that stocks Maine’s rainy day fund will also dry up over a long period, which is putting a political premium on preserving the fund in Augusta.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “President Donald Trump planned to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.” — Matthew Perrone and Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 7,42,076 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 204,995 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.