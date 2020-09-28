With many people now working remotely or staying at home more often due to COVID-19, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center offers a great opportunity to reconnect and engage with others: join our amazing Volunteer Team!

In 2019, 160 volunteers gave more than 12,000 hours of service to patients and staff. These thoughtful community members donate their skills in clerical and administrative support, direct patient care and enrichment activities, and support tasks at the Medical Center on State Street, the Northern Light Health Center on Union Street in Bango and Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.





Currently, volunteers are needed in the lab to build COVID-19 testing kits, at Northern Light Cancer Care to help organize our community food pantry and more. Those interested can view volunteer options at northernlighthealth.org/emmcvolunteer.

“You should see the smiles our volunteers bring to our patients,” says Stacey Coventry, director of volunteer and community development services, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “And our volunteers tell us time and again that they feel such satisfaction from giving back. It’s really a special thing to be a part of, and we couldn’t do what we do without them.”

Anyone interested must be at least 18 years old and will need to complete an application to begin the process. In addition, we interview and conduct a background check, and require volunteers to undergo a health screening to ensure patients and staff are kept safe. We’re also screening everyone who enters the Medical Center, checking temperatures, and providing personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and other items to lower the threat of infection.

Questions about the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Volunteer Program may be directed to Katelyn Stoddard, volunteer associate, at 207-973-7850 or at kstoddard@northernlight.org.