SOUTH PORTLAND — Health care professionals and others are invited to attend Maine Behavioral Healthcare’s 13th annual Glickman Symposium for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry that will be held Friday, Oct. 2 on the topic “Mental Health and Human Rights: Caring for Refugee and Immigrant Families.”

Jose Hidalgo, MD psychiatrist at the Suffolk County House of Corrections and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Massachusetts will provide a keynote address. Hidalgo has previously received federal grants to develop and implement trauma-informed programs for victims of human trafficking and for unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. detention. He currently provides care for incarcerated people with mental illness and teaches psychiatry residents to do the same.





Presenters to include:

· Robyn Ostrander, MD, vice chair of Psychiatry and medical director for the Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Division at Maine Medical Center

· Rebecca Hoffmann Frances, LMFT, senior director of clinical innovation and training at Maine Behavioral Healthcare

· Allegra Hirsh Wright, LCSW, clinical manager, Department of Clinical Innovation

· Heidi Harrison, LCSW, associate director, and Eugene Habiyambere, cultural broker, Refugee Services, Spurwink

· Tarlan Ahmadov, State refugee coordinator, Office of Maine Refugee Services Catholic Charities Maine

· Amy Mahew, MD, MPH, physician lead, Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Maine Medical Center

The daylong educational symposium that typically takes place in person will be held virtually this year on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at a cost of $35. Said conference co-lead Rebecca Hoffmann Frances, “we are so excited to bring the healthcare and social services community together to discuss this important topic, learn innovative ideas, and enhance relationships with others in Maine who are doing similar work.” Medical and behavioral health professionals are encouraged to participate, as well as school social workers, members of social service agencies and all interested in gaining professional competence in providing care to transgender and gender diverse youth. CME credits will be offered.

For more information or to register, visit: MHESevents.org/13thGlickman.