BLESSING — St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church will have a traditional outdoor Blessing of the Animals service on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. The Rev. John Nieman will bless family pets on the front lawn of the church at 95 Court Street. All humans attending are required to wear masks. Dogs must be leashed, cats preferably in travel carriers, and any other critters appropriately contained. No muzzles or masks required for them.

The church building is closed and undergoing renovations during the pandemic. Information about Sunday services is available on St. Margaret’s website, www/stmargaretsbelfast.org.