YORK — One man has died after a head-on crash on Shore Road in York Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area of 535 Shore Road at approximately 12:37 p.m. An Audi Q7 driven by a 38-year-old male and a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old male had collided head on, according to police.





The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Rescue efforts were immediately administered but the driver died on scene.

Shore Road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Anyone who has knowledge or may have witnessed the incident can contact Ptl. Scott Randall or Det. Jamie Robie at the York Police Department at 207-363-444.