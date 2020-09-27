PORTLAND — A man suffered severe injuries to his leg after he crashed his motorcycle in Portland Saturday evening.

Maine State Police Troop B received a report of a serious injury motorcycle crash southbound on 295 in the area of mile 7 at approximately 5:40 p.m.





Witnesses reported Aaric Rowe, 33 of South Portland, was thrown from his motorcycle and had severe injuries to his leg, according to state police.

Christine Schreiber, a nurse from Maine Medical Center who happened to be in the area, applied a tourniquet to Rowe’s leg to slow the bleeding — which saved his life — until first responders arrived on scene.

Rowe was taken to Maine Medical Center and is in stable condition.