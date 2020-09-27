Searchers found the body of a missing Portland camper Saturday afternoon near Pleasant Mountain in Denmark, less than a mile from where he had left his car.

Samuel Kern, 29, had told his family he planned to do some camping and left for his trip on Friday, Sept. 18, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. After several days without contact from Kern, his family reported him missing on Wednesday, Sept. 23.





That same day, his vehicle was found at the Fire Warden’s trailhead on Pleasant Mountain, and his family and friends started searching for him that evening.

The Maine Warden Service joined the search later that night, and it continued until about 5 p.m. Saturday, when Kern’s body was found by a team from the Maine Search and Rescue Dogs.

His death isn’t considered suspicious, according to the DIF&W. The Maine medical examiner’s office will examine his body.