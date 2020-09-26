Golf

Michelle MacDonald

CLIFTON — Michelle MacDonald of Bar Hills shot a hole-in-one on the 108-yard fifth hole at Sawmill Woods Golf Course on Wednesday. She used a pitching wedge for the ace, which was witnessed by Jac Oulette and Joyce Sterns.

Myrle Goodrich

HOLDEN — Myrle Goodrich of Eddington recorded his first career hole-in-one on Wednesday on the 135-yard eighth hole at Traditions Golf Club. He used an 8-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by his wife Dawn Goodrich.





At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Friday Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1. Tie: Chris Dunifer, Don Harriman, Doug Higgins, Duane Hanson, +9; Tim Gallant, Norm Simmons, Jim Hancock, Don Goodness, +9; 3. Tie, Bob King, John Richard, Bruce Blanchard, Mike Boothby, +7; Kermit Bailey, Robbie Robinson, Ralph Holyoke, Peter Beatham, Ed St Heart, +7; 5. Pumpkin Beatham, Jim Blakeman, Rick Robertson, John Roach, +1; 6. Don Rowe, Debbie Rowe, Wayne Harriman, Dick Crawford, -4; 7. Shawn Sutherland, Dana Wardwell, Grady Stevenson, John Kimball, -5; Pins: 7. Mike Boothby 4-0; 9. Don Goodness, 6-8; 16. John Roach, 9-10; 18. Dana Wardwell, 11-6

At Hermon Meadow GC

Sunday Ladies League (Sept. 20) — Gross: 1 Jody Lyford 86, 2 Diane Herring 89, Cheryl Paulson 90; Net: 1 BJ Porter 72, 2 (tie) Karen Feeney, Deb Gray 73; Pins: No 3 Jody Lyford 13-0, No 8 Jody Lyford 14-4, No 12 BJ Porter 16-10, No 16 Nancy Hart 23-5, Putts: (tie) Jody Lyford, Diane Herring 32

At Sawmill Woods GC, Clifton

Colors of the Season Scramble – 1. Allan Hewey, Leeanne Hewey, Bill Perkins, Frank Rapp, 57; 2. Darren Dennis, Lisa Dennis, Patty MacDougall, Terrie Townsend, 59; 3. (tie) Tim Wheelden, Bonnie Wheelden, Tom Fitzgerald, Bryce Waddell, 61; 3 (tie) Wes Ellington, Thomas Deckers, Ike Hangge, Ryan Coffin, 61; 5. Peter Fournier, Mike Fournier, Brian Wilcox, Denny Honey, 64; 6. Dave Trundy, Garry Morneault, Joel Butterfield, Will Darling, 65; 7. (tie) Jeff Brann, Jim Brann, Don Plank, Troy Leavitt, 70; 7. (tie) Dan Gaddis, Dillon Gaddis, Ron Lyshon, Randy Varney, 70; Pins: No. 2 Bill Perkins, 11-2; No. 13 Dillon Gaddis, 4-6

MSGA Men

At Rockland GC

Regular Tees — Gross Flight 1: Garrett Olson 68, Daulton Wickenden 68, Luke Ruffing 70, Andrew Richards 72, Jordan Jones 72. Net 1: Dan Dalfonso 65, Shawn Casey 66, Jon Hardy 68, Darren Nelson 69, Brian Wickenden 69. Gross Senior 1: Keith Lefebvre 74, Brian MacDonald 77, Butch Kennedy 79. Net 1: Mark Manzi 65, Mike Brissette 68, Peter Stuart 71. Senior Tees — Gross Flight 1: Reid Birdsall 71, Doug Self 73, Jim Quinn 75. Net 1: Ron Looman 68, Mark Curtis 69, Ken Belcher 69, Mark Genest 71, Artie Hinton 71, Dee Richardson 71. Gross Flight 2: Jon Garrity 80, Bob Tweedie 82, Rudy Plummer 83. Net 2: Gerald Grant 67, Jeff Beach 68, Bob Coffman 68, Mike Fitton 68.

Team BB 1 Gross +1 Net Inclusive: Brian Wickenden, Daulton Wickenden, Jon Wickenden, Roger Wickenden 118, Ricky Jones, Jon Hardy, Jim Raye, Chris Seavey 121, Nick Curit, Luke Ruffing, Dan Wentworth 121, Bill Donovan, Reid Birdsall, Doug Howell, Rick Simonds 122, Robert Schmidt, Jeff Turner, Jeff Hersom, Steve Hachey 123, Jason McDonald, Garrett Olson, Parker Bate, Caleb Manuel 123.

Blue Tees Skins — Gross: No. 7-Caleb Manuel 3, No. 12 Nick Curit 2, No. 13 Luke Ruffing 3, No. 18 Health Cowan 1. Net: No. 4 Gary Auger 2, No. 14 Jamie Boutin 2. White Tees Skins — Gross: No. 3 Bill Donovan 3, No. 9 Jeff Turner 2, No. 10 Jeff Beach 2, No. 11 Mark Genest 2. Net: No. 2 Gerald Grant 2, No. 4 Bill Holmes 2, No. 6 Rich Douglass 2, No. 7 Mark Kent 3, No. 8 Jerry Chase 2.

Pins — Blue Tees: No. 5 Matt Brewer 7-4, No. 9 Austin Chillis 3-4, No. 10 Keith Lefebvre 3-11, No. 11 Shawn Casey 9-10, No. 18 Heath Cowan 0-0. White Tees: No. 5 Bob Tweedie 2-10, No. 9 Craig Lapierre 10-8, No. 10 Jeff Beach 5-9, No. 11 Mark Genest 4-3, No. 18 Fred J Fasulo 5-8.

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results — 1st Tom Winston, Dana Corey, Mark Molnar, Russ Black -6; tie Dick Gassett, Dick Keene, Mark Johnson, Warren Young -6; 3rd Bob Leighton, Ron Allen, Doug Hewes, Joe Guaraldo -4; tie Doug Stark, Jim Oreskovich, Chuck Hodge, Mike Dore -4; Alan Gray, Bill Ferris, Bob Fraser, Kerry Woodbury -3; Bill Brooks, Royce Morrison, Jim Bonzey, Jim Awalt -2; Bob Tweedie, Bill Nickels, Jerry Noble, Lou Martin -2; Pins: No. 2 Mark Molnar 14-1, No. 6 Bob Tweedie 4-6

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Golf Wars Scramble League — Gross: 1. Grip It & Sip It 31, 2. Fearsome 32, 3. Titleless 33; Net: 1. Fore Coursemen 27.75, 2. Slosh Factor 28.25, 3. The Baggers 28.3; Pins: 6. Peter Reifsnyder 13-1, 9. Greg Grant 1-11

MSGA Women

At Belgrade Lakes GC

Best Two Balls of Four — Gross: Kathleen Drake, Leslie Guenther, Kristin Kannegieser, Martha Soule 150; Maggie Black, Sheila Brocki, Debby Gardner, Liz Wiltshire 155; Monica Austin, Carolyn Cianchette, Maria Cianchette, Cindy Maxsimic 164; Nancy Bourque, Corleen Garland, Barbara Ropke, Bernice Vadnais 165; Michele Davis, Joy Eon, Susan Gilpatric-Smart, Peggy Wilson 167; Gail Gibson, Peggy Gifford, Linda Morin-Pasco, Diane York 167. Net: Mary Brandes, Curran Burfeind, Edie Dubord, Jenny Pettinga 132, Gail Centrella, Janet Lee, Cathy Line, Eileen Rullo 132; Mary Doherty, Jayne Hanley, Nancy Thompson, Phyllis Wagstaff 135; Beth Cormier, Vicki Lindquist, Heather Pelletier, Cindy Shaw 136; Patricia Bailey, Kim Burnham, Maura Kenny, Sandy Kostis 137. Gross Skins: No. 2 Barb Radziewicz 2, No. 6 Deb Gardner 4, No. 8 Cindy Shaw 2, No. 9 Maria Cianchette 3, No. 12 Monica Austin 4, No. 14 Leslie Guenther 3, No. 15 Michele Davis 3, No. 18 Beth Cormier 3. Net Skins: No. 3 Cindy Shaw 3, No. 5 Edie Dubord 1, No. 6 Linda Holmes 3, No. 7 Deborah Lord 2, No. 13 Barb Hintze 0.

Eastern Maine Seniors

At Natanis GC, Vassalboro

Team Gross: 1 Jim Batey, Mike Richardson, Bob Braun, Scott Hengeller 63; 2 Terry Whitney, Jeff Dutch, Steve Stanford, Barry Porter 66; Net: 1 tie Bill Haas, Tom Ivers, Don Crowell, Chris Dunifer 58 John Paradis, Dave Davis, Chick Croce, Neil Labbe 58; Class A Gross: 1 Don Montandon 74 2 John Champeon 78; Net 1 John Cameron 67 2 Calvin Jordan 71; Class B Gross: 1 Bob Braun 74, 2 Lee Chick 76, 3 tie Jeff Dutch 78, Terry Whitney 78; Net: 1 Tom McDonald 64, 2 tie Bob Delio 66, Don McCubbin 66, 4 tie Randy Irish 69, Walter Yorzinski 69; Class C Gross: 1 Colby Clendenning 74, 2 Barry Webster 76, 3 tie Mike O’Hara 78, Don Crowell 78; Net: 1 Scott Hengeller 60, 2. John Paradis 62, 3. Steve Antell 64, 4 tie Rob Brown 66, Robert Ashe 66; Class D Gross: 1 Joe Sala 80, 2 Sarge Means 83, 3 tie Barry Porter 87, John Johnston 87, Tony Cerbone 87; Net: 1 Chick Croce 67, Bill Farthing 67, 3 Duke Marston 68; Class E Gross: 1 Bill Kirby 78, 2 Steve Norton 82; Net: 1 Peter Doran 65, 2 Don Sturgeon 70

At Traditions GC, Holden

Women’s League — 1. Shelley Drillen, Marcia Biggane, Jean Young, Dianne Swandal, 34; 2. Dawn Seavey, Lesley Waterman, Beth Wolverton, 35; 3. Bonnie Richards, Loretta Robichaud, Brenda Crosby, Jeannette Laplante, 35; 4. Susan Payne, Rita Stimpson, Irene Woodford, 35; 5. Ellen Libby, Marilyn Hughes, Tammy Curtis, 35; 6. Jill Russell, Hilda Wardwell, 35; 7. Mary Smith, Katrina Lavene, Nancy Carney, Jane Levie, 38. Fewest Putts Winner with 10: Shelley Drillen, Marcia Biggane, Jean Young, Dianne Swandal, 10.

At Traditions GC, Holden

Men’s Senior League — 1. Roger Theriault, Richard Siemen, Dick Burger, 31; 2. Butch Furrough, Bruce Wiersma, Merle Trimm, Joe Guaraldo, 34; 3. Robbie Robinson, Jim Oreskovich, Charlie Perkins, Terry Savage, 31; 4. Nick Fox, Ron Goldstone, Cliff Wilbur, Don Payne, 32.

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Dawson’s Insurance Men’s League — 18-Hole Scramble: 1. James Juilli, Aaron Largay, Pat Doody, Dave Dumont, -12; 2. Ken Hanscom ,Mark Brown, Adrian Yanofski, Jim Nadeau, -12; 3. Steve Allen, Anthony Moore, Merle Goodrich, Shawn Pearson,-8; 4. (3-way tie) Joe Cyr, Mike Danforth, Justin Hatch, Steve Williams, -7; Bruce Blanchard, Nick Coffin, Dana Wardwell, Larry Freeman, -7; Larry Brooks, Adam Doody, Adam Freeman, Tim Daniels, -7; Pins: No. 7. Larry Brooks, 14-5; No. 9. Pat Doody, 9-1; No. 16. Dave Dumont, 16-10; No. 18. Dave Dumont 31-4.

Tuesday Men’s League — Scramble: 1. Mark Brown, Larry Brooks, Kolby Brooks, 27; 2. Merle Goodrich, Dana Wardwell, Adam Doody, 28; 3. Adrian Yanofski, Steve Williams, Nick Coffin, 31; Pin: 9.Kolby Brooks,10-7.

MSGA Women

At Brunswick GC

MSGA Women’s Senior Championship, Champion: Laurie Hyndman, The Woodlands; Runner-Up: Melissa Johnson, Martindale

At Sugarloaf GC, Carrabassett Valley

Stableford — Flight 1 Gross: Leslie Guenther 29; Maria Cianchette 27; Ruby Haylock 26; Kathi O’Grady 23; Net: Heidi Haylock 38; Susan Gilpatric-Smart 35; Kathy-Rae Emmi 33; Micki Meggison 33; Flight 2 Gross: Jade Haylock 14; Peggy Wilson 13; Maureen Lano 13; Bambi Stevens 13; Nancy Field 13; NET: Ann Anthony 37; Patricia Lage 33; Marlene Viger 28; Kathleen Mullin 28; Flight 3 Gross: Meg Lyon 13; Theresa Kelley 11; Claire Poulin 10; Linda Holmes 10; Net: Nancy Thompson 32; Phyllis Wagstaff 31; Vicki Greer 31; Bea McGarvey 31

Flight 4 Gross: Cindy Maxsimic 10; Ann Houser 9; Maureen Collins 7; Cindy Shaw 7; Net: Lorri Higgins 32; Kathy Sproul 29; Jill Knowles 29; Janet Lee 26

Skins Gross: Ruby Haylock 14th, 18th; Susan Gilpatric-Smart 9th; Catherine Studley 7th; Sue Waltz 1st; Lindsay Cote 11th; Leslie Guenther 15th NET: Kathy-Rae Emmi 4th ; Cindy Maxsimic 8th Mary Doherty 2nd; Carol Walsh 3rd ; Ewa Prokopiuk 10th

CMSGA

At Martindale CC, Auburn

Overall Gross: Bruce Bubier 75 (mc), Reid Birdsall 75,Bob Pellerin 76; Net: Colin Roy 65 (mc), Creed Ray 65, Todd Gifford 66; Flight 1 Gross: Dennis Leaver 77, Dave Ballew 79, Munro Dodge 80; Net: Ken Brigham 71, Rick Neuts 72 (mc), Dan Labrie 72; Flight 2 Gross: Greg Page 78, Fred Roig 80 (mc), Wayne Sanford 80; Net: Bill Palmer 68, Brian Hatch 69, Mark Kamen 70; Flight 3 Gross: Dave Ames 79, Mert Dearnley 81, Ray Brochu 82; Net: Dennis Gagne 68, Bob Ray 69, Reggie Gammon 71 (mc); Flight 4 Gross: Paul Auger 80, Dave Kus 83, Cy Thompson 84; Net: Alan Turner 69, Charles Bonney 71, Bill Weatherbie 72; Super Senior, Gross: Bob Ouellette 83; Net: Leo Lever 71; Best Ball Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 67; Dennis Leaver, Wayne Sanford, Jim Spurlin, John Todd 68 (mc); Best Ball Net: Steve Litchfield, Rick Neuts, Roger Sanders, Larry Whittaker 58; Dave Ames, Ken Brigham, Bill Barbour, Joe Keller 59 (mc); Pins: No. 4 Dave Ballew 8-1; Dave St Andre 17-4; Greg Page 19-8; No. 9 Peter Meulendyk 10-10; Wayne Sanford 11-9; Dave Kus 19-10; No 11 Bob Pellerin 6; Dave Trask 3-5; Mark Derocher 11-11; No 17 Munro Dodge 3-4; Greg Page 7-3; Bob Ouellette 7-11; Skins, Gross: No. 3 Dave Ballew (3) No. 4 Tom Ryan (2) No. 7 Paul Auger (3) No. 14 Dave Ames (3) No. 15 Charlie Pray (3); Net: No. 1 Dale Northrup (2) No. 2 Todd Gifford (2)

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Men’s Twilight League 3-Club Individual Quota — 1. Chris White +2, 2. Vinnie Abbott E, Randy Stanley E, 4. Chris Archer -1, 5. Nick Schoeder -2, John Fitzpatrick -2; Pin: 6. John Fitzpatrick 5-0, 9. Randy Stanley 17-8

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. Bruce Ellis, Lou Demmons +11, 2. David Kemper, Adrian Sewall +10, 3. Tim McCluskey, Dale Porter +7, 4. Brian Treadwell, John Arsenault +5, 5. (tie) Hal Stewart, Lloyd Scripture +4, Al Sale, John Olesniewicz +4, Mike Dunphy, Kent Johnson, Jr. +4, Al Porter, Mel Rooney +4; Pins: No. 3 Tim McCluskey 1-5, No. 8 John May 3-8, No. 9 Bruce Ellis 13-10, No. 12 John Arsenault 4-11, No. 16 Mike Dunphy 7-10; Skins: No. 6 Kent Johnson, No. 12 John Ewer, No. 14 Jim McInnis, No. 18 Kent Johnson

At Bangor Muni GC

Ladies Day Gross and Net Flighted — A Flight (Sept. 24): Gross: 1. Liz Coffin 78. 2. Sue Hunter 83. Net: 1. Marlene Viger 66. 2. Kathy Constantine 67. B Flight: Gross: 1. Louise Shindler 92. 2. Jean Young 94. Net: 1. Viola Kemp 69. 2. Jean Bridges 73. Tie. Karen Bamford 73. C Flight: Gross: 1. Brenda Crosby 99. 2. Anne Pooler 100. Net: 1. Marilyn Hughes 69. 2. Carole Cook 75.

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results — 1st Tom Winston, Bob Fraser, Bruce Bradbury -7; 2nd Doug Stark, Jim Awalt, Jim Mabry -6; Alan Gray, Russ Black, Eric White, Dick Keene -6; (tie) Randy Irish, Mark Johnson, Lou Martin, Scott Votey -5; Royce Morrison, Jerry Noble, Rich Skorski -5; Bill Brooks, Ron Allen, Joe Grover, Mike Dore -4; Bob Leighton, Ralph Alley, Jim Bonzey, Warren Young -4; David Gubler, Jim Oreskovich, Chuck Hodge, Bob Gray -4;Bob McKenney, Dennis Kiah, Bill Ferris, John Higgins -3; Dick Gassett, Kerry Woodbury, Dana Corey, Bill Nickels -2; Pins: No. 2 Bill Ferris 2-8, No. 6 Eric White 3-9

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Brian Cates, Wayne Hooper, Bob Tracy, Gordon Faulkingham -3 (won putt-off); 2. Dawn Seavey, Steve Cates, Walter Knight, Stan Fitzhenry, Doug Smith -3; 3. Gary Willey, Fred Morgan, Gary Derickson, Warren Young -3; 4. Chuck Bourdeau, Mark Altvater, Bill Weidner, Ernie Beach -4; Pin: No. 5 Pierre Dumont 14-2

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Friday Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1. Phil Reed, Steve Smith, John Roach, +17; 2. Wayne Harriman, Dave Barber, Ed St Heart, Duane Hanson, +9; 3. Bob King, Rick Robertson, Dick Crawford, Jim Blakeman, +3; 4. Robbie Robinson, Mike Boothby, Ralph Holyoke, Jim Hancock , +2; 5. Kermit Bailey, Chris Dunifer, Dana Wardwell, Peter Beatham, Even; 6.Tim Gallant, John Richard, Don Harriman, Bruce Blanchard, -6; Pins: 7. Jim Hancock, 19-1; 9. Kermit Bailey, 6-4; 16. Steve Smith, 1-5; 18. Dana Wardwell 18-1

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Nines: 1st Sue Wootton 67, 2nd Joanna Schleif 63, 3rd Jan Staples 61, 4th (tie) Molly Mugler/Monica Clark 59, 6th (tie) Diane Bryant /Joyce Cooley 58; Pins: No. 5 Molly Mugler, No. 10 Diane Bryant, No. 18 Wendy Pires