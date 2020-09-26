High School Roundup
Friday’s Results
Boys Soccer
Schenck 3, Lee Acad. 2
Schenck (1-0) goals: Ryan Ingalls (5 seconds left), Kaden Hannan 2; goalie: Tyrone Davis 13 saves, 17 shots; Lee Acad. (0-1) goals: Nick Allard, Davide Zanotta; assist: Ethan Allard; goalie: Andrew Scott 10 saves, 17 shots.
Caribou 3, Presque Isle 1
Caribou (1-0) goals: Sawyer Deprey, Ethan Holdsworth 2; assists: Ethan Holdsworth, Riley Bouchard, Carter Belanger; goalie: Cory Herbert 8 saves, 10 shots; Presque Isle (0-1): Evan Chapman; assist: Jonah Roy; goalie: Xavier McAtee 9 saves, 18 shots
Girls Soccer
Mount View 6, MCI 0
Mount View (1-0) goals: Gabby Allen 4, Hannah Coolen, Ezra Holt; assists: Sage Pound 2, Mia Rae; Gabby Hanks/Maddie Bisson 1 save, 2 shots; Maine Central Institute (0-1), goalie: Natalie Hodgins 23 saves, 39 shots