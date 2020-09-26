Jared Foster said he loved being the athletic director and assistant principal at Bucksport High School.

But the 44-mile commute from his home in Palmyra was taking a toll on him.





This fall, Foster has a more reasonable 26-mile drive to his new job as the athletic administrator at Central High School in Corinth.

He replaces Matt Arsenault, who was hired as the principal at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.

“Bucksport was a great place to work but instead of driving an hour to get home it only takes me half an hour,” Foster said.

The 41-year-old Old Town native said it’s a challenge taking a new position during the coronavirus pandemic and going from a football school to a soccer school.

Foster said he enjoys working with Central principal Brett Hoogterp, who previously was the athletic director at Old Town.

“It’s nice to work with somebody who has an AD’s mind. He knows all about the late nights,” Foster said.

He is thankful that the school board voted to allow Central students to continue with fall sports despite COVID-19 concerns.

“The students are working hard, the coaches are amazing and the parents have been supportive,” Foster said.

Foster played football and baseball at Old Town and then played baseball at Husson University in Bangor. He earned a degree in physical education and later acquired a Master’s in education leadership from the University of Maine.

He taught physical education at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, where he also coached golf and the rifle team and was a football assistant.

Foster also coached baseball for 10 years at Nokomis High in Newport while he was teaching at MCI.

He said one of his primary goals is to establish solid youth programs in the Corinth area to serve as feeder programs for the Central High teams.

“We want to win some gold balls,” he said.

Foster and wife Lisa have three children, Jenessa, Jaxson and Easton.