Here’s a look at how local members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week’s roll call votes, the House also passed: the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act (H.R. 3465), to authorize the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia; a resolution (H. Res. 1128), expressing the condolences of the House of Representatives on the death of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (H.R. 1418), to restore the application of the federal antitrust laws to the business of health insurance to protect competition and consumers; the Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act (S. 1321), to prohibit interference with voting systems under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act; and the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 5309), to prohibit discrimination based on an individual’s texture or style of hair.





The Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 715), expressing support for the Pledge of Allegiance; and a resolution (S. Res. 718), reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States.

House votes:

House Vote 1:

UYGHUR FORCED LABOR: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (H.R. 6210), sponsored by Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., to bar the importation into the U.S. of goods made in the Xinjiang region of China without proof that the goods were not made by forced labor. McGovern said the ban, by helping Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities being oppressed in Xinjiang, would advocate for “all the people living under the rule of the Chinese government, in their struggle to live freely, practice their religious beliefs freely, and speak their own languages freely.” The vote, on Sept. 22, was 406 yeas to 3 nays.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st), Golden D-ME (2nd)

House Vote 2:

CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The House has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 8337), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to extend through December 11 funding for health programs, including Medicare, surface transportation, and many other government programs. A supporter, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., said vital programs sustained by the bill included support for farmers and ranchers, food aid for low-income students, and military operations. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 359 yeas to 57 nays.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st), Golden D-ME (2nd)

House Vote 3:

SELLING RADIO FREQUENCIES: The House has passed the Don’t Break Up the T-Band Act (H.R. 451), sponsored by Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., to repeal a requirement that the Federal Communications Commission auction off use of parts of the 470 to 512 megahertz band of the radio spectrum. This T-band spectrum is used by public safety agencies in some urban areas. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 410 yeas to 5 nays.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st), Golden D-ME (2nd)

House Vote 4:

RURAL RENEWABLE ENERGY: The House has passed the Expanding Access to Sustainable Energy Act (H.R. 4447), sponsored by Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., to establish an Energy Department grant program for funding renewable energy storage and electricity microgrid development at rural electricity cooperatives. A bill supporter, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., called the grants an important step “to tackle the climate crisis in a serious way that creates jobs and opportunities for our workers.” An opponent, Rep. Robert E. Latta, R-Ohio, questioned the expense of the grants, and said the program would not build on the continuing trend of lower greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector. The vote, on Sept. 24, was 220 yeas to 185 nays.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st), Golden D-ME (2nd)

Senate votes:

Senate Vote 1:

CLAIMS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Edward Hulvey Meyers to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Meyers has been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., since 2012, specializing in commercial law. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 66 yeas to 27 nays.

YEAS: Collins R-ME, King I-ME

Senate Vote 2:

WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrea R. Lucas to serve as a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in mid-2025. Lucas has been a labor and employment lawyer in Washington, D.C., for nearly a decade. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 49 yeas to 44 nays.

YEAS: Collins R-ME

NAYS: King I-ME

Senate Vote 3:

WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Keith E. Sonderling to serve as a member on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in mid-2024. Sonderling, recently the acting administrator for the Labor Department’s wage and hour division and currently its deputy administrator, had been a labor and employment lawyer in Florida before joining the division in 2017. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 52 yeas to 41 nays.

YEAS: Collins R-ME

NAYS: King I-ME

Senate Vote 4:

ARIZONA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Charles Hinderaker to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Arizona. Hinderaker has been a county judge in Arizona since 2018, and previously was a private practice lawyer specializing in commercial law. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 70 yeas to 27 nays.

YEAS: Collins R-ME, King I-ME

Senate Vote 5:

WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jocelyn Samuels to serve as a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in mid-2021. Samuels, currently a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, was a civil rights director at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to early 2017. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 54 yeas to 42 nays.

YEAS: Collins R-ME, King I-ME

Senate Vote 6:

VIRGINIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Roderick C. Young to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Virginia. Young has been a magistrate judge for the district since 2014, and before that was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district. The vote, on Sept. 24, was 93 yeas to 2 nays.

YEAS: Collins R-ME, King I-ME