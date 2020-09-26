Another 28 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,260. Of those, 4,713 have been confirmed positive, while 547 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Friday’s cumulative total to 5,232, down from 5,235, meaning there was an increase of 25 over yesterday’s original report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 34.0, up from 30.7 a week ago and 22.0 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 443 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with two in critical care.

Meanwhile, 31 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,538. That means there are 582 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 588 on Friday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Two students are suing the University of Maine and the state’s public university system, saying they were entitled to a partial tuition refund last semester when the coronavirus forced campus closures in March, leading to the remainder of the semester being entirely online.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“One element of a normal high school football season is the quest by some athletes to boost their chances of playing the sport in college. But with tackle football in Maine relegated to a 7-on-7 flag or one-hand touch this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior recruit’s chance to provide game video that reflects their talent has been reduced. Enter Skip Capone and the Maine Football Coaches Association.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“Pfizer Inc. should wait until at least late November before seeking FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to meet rigorous safety standards, more than 60 leading researchers and bioethicists said.” — Tribune Content Agency

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 7,034,824 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 203,789 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.