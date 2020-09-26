A man was killed Saturday morning when his car crashed on the northbound I-95 off-ramp to Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

James Rice, 38, of Bangor, lost control of his car a little before 9:30 a.m. while trying to exit the interstate. He went down an embankment and hit a tree on the driver’s side of his vehicle, according to the Maine State Police.





The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge of the Bangor Fire Department said that Rice, who was alone in the 2005 BMW sedan, was trapped. Among the bystanders who were the first to respond to the accident was a former emergency medical technician, who tried to help the driver.

“Because he was very much pinned in the vehicle, there was very little they could do to help,” Hodge said.

When emergency responders arrived, Rice was still alive.

“But almost immediately after we used the Jaws of Life and got him out, he did expire,” Hodge said.

The Exit 186 off-ramp was closed for a couple of hours, Maine State Police said, while officials reconstructed the accident scene.

At 12:21 p.m., responders were called to another accident at the off-ramp. Hodge described the second accident as a “minor fender-bender,” which resulted in one person being taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“It probably happened, and this would be purely speculative, with somebody slowing down to get off at that ramp and then saw they couldn’t,” he said. “And they got hit from behind.”