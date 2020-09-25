Bailey Wilborn, a 3-point specialist for Andover Central High School in Andover, Kansas, has announced that she has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine beginning next fall.

Wilborn, a 5-foot-8 guard, connected on 44.4 percent of her 3-point attempts last season. She averaged 14.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals last season for the Jaguars, who went 22-1 and reached the Kansas 5A semifinals before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season.

In Kansas, 5A is the Maine high school basketball equivalent of Class A, the largest schools.

Wilborn hit 79 of 178 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and went 34-for-63 (54 percent) inside the line.

She also registered an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.91 and shot 82.1 percent from the free-throw line. Wilborn had six games in which she scored at least 20 points.

The Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League first-team all-star selection was a 5A all-state honorable mention.

Wilborn has a quick release on her 3-pointers and isn’t shy about taking the ball to the rim if the opportunity presents itself. She is left-handed but can score with both hands.

She also excels in track and field as her time of 2 minutes, 42.33 seconds in the 800 meters outdoors ranks seventh in school history and her 28.74 clocking in the 200 meters is 10th best.

Wilborn told the Butler County Times Gazette that there were lots of reasons she chose Maine.

“The main one is I really like all the coaches and their offense fits my game,” she said. “They run a Princeton-style offense with a heavy emphasis on threes.

“They also win a lot,” she added.

UMaine has won the last two America East championships and was scheduled to play Stony Brook in the 2020 title game, which was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Wilborn was also impressed with the fan support received by the Black Bears.

“The Maine community really does a good job supporting women’s basketball,” she said.

UMaine graduates four-year starting point guard Dor Saar after this season and head coach Amy Vachon also must replace 2019 America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Blanca Millan and 3-point shooter Kelly Fogarty.

Wilborn’s participation at UMaine is contingent upon her being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.