No place for hatred here

The recent defacing of the rainbow-decorated barriers in Bangor is a sobering reminder that gay-hate is still very alive in Maine. The concrete barriers, which were painted to bring color and unity to the downtown, were vandalized over Labor Day weekend with black circles with slashes through them. This act was not mindless graffiti or a thoughtless prank.





The man arrested for the vandalization has a history of fighting in court to keep transgender children from using the bathrooms of their choice in the Orono school system. Apparently his anger remains hot and speaks to the prejudice still thriving in our cities. He was also alive only 36 years ago when 23-year-old Charlie Howard was assaulted and murdered on Bangor’s State Street Bridge for being openly gay.

While we as a state and country have come far from then, if we have hope to dig hatred out of this nation’s heart, we have to have firm consequences for people who act out in ways that promote discrimination. Whether it’s racism, sexism or homophobia, punishments should be firm and send the message that there is no place for that here.

Travis Allen

Orrington

Collins’ real opponent

Sen. Susan Collins’ opponent is not Sara Gideon. Her opponent is special interest money. Collins’ tenure and ranking stature puts Maine’s voice at the forefront of every Senate vote that makes a difference. We have a say with Collins. If she is replaced, Maine will no longer have the national leverage we currently utilize.

I don’t think Gideon will carry any standing in D.C. No influence. Collins’ representation of Maine cannot be replaced. Her deciding vote on the major issues of the day allows the state of Maine to always make a difference. She brings national attention to Maine not because she seeks it, but because the media acknowledges her as a serious legislator.

The party line does not take precedence over what she believes is right. The special interest money needs Collins out. Maine has been buried in millions of dollars in glossy advertising, wearing on voters by their sheer quantity and repetition. We are not that simple, to be swayed by these divisive ads.

Real Mainers know better. I think Sara Gideon is a pawn of the money, it does not care who she is as, long as she’s not Collins. A Maine senator should be from Maine.

Tim Scribner

Dedham

Evans for District 120

Dr. Richard Evans is a man of unusual character, insight, compassion and intellect. I appeal to

the voters in the Piscataquis region to cast their vote for him on Nov. 3.

However, we need to acknowledge the work Rep. Norm Higgins has done for our region; he is a good man. Having said that, I believe our area can benefit with new ideas and perspectives.

As a region, we have the oldest population in the state, we have the fewest number of college graduates, one of the lowest per capita incomes as well as a constant brain drain as our most promising young people head south. Our citizens hang on by their fingertips, while trying to scratch out a living in a beautiful, but challenging environment.

Any improvement over the past two decades has been, at best, incremental; while other areas of Maine experience population and economic growth, we continue to struggle. We cannot keep applying the same political approach and expect different results.

Evans is no stranger to poverty and challenge. Rising from meager means, he served his country in the military and continued to serve his adopted state as a highly respected doctor in Dover-Foxcroft for more than two decades. Indeed, his entire life has been one of service to others.

Evans will be a forceful advocate for all of us; his personal dignity and strong communication skills, combined with a personal warmth capable of disarming even those who disagree with him, are skills that will benefit his constituencies in Piscataquis county.

I ask House District 120 voters to please mark their ballot for Richard Evans on Nov. 3.

Tony Hamlin

Milo

Our fundamental freedoms are at stake

With less than 45 days until the most consequential election of my lifetime, I’m writing to urge Mainers to vote for Sara Gideon this November. I believe that Sen. Susan Collins turned her back on Mainers when she ignored our opposition and cast a deciding vote confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, Collins said she will not vote to confirm another justice until after the election, but she has proven to me over and over again that she will rubber-stamp President Trump’s extreme agenda to score political points.

Collins has helped Trump stack the judiciary with dozens of federal judges who are hostile to Roe v. Wade, including voting to confirm two anti-choice judges to lifetime positions just last week.

As a first-generation Mainer, I’ve learned the importance of deep-rooted community values. In order to accomplish effective change, we must fight to ensure our community’s values are represented in Washington. As a young person in America, the sense of urgency to fight for justice and equality has never felt greater than it does right now. The truth is, I think there is no low Collins won’t sink to in order to score political points, even if it means selling out Mainers and forsaking our values in the process. Our fundamental freedoms are hanging in the balance this November.

Elisabeth Redwood

Orono

Who decides?

A child is born. Then what? It is so easy for us to forget about the needs of each child brought into this world. Will we/humanity have the heart and capacity to make sure every child is fed, housed, educated and loved when the mother (for whatever reason) is not in a position to care for this child?

There will be times when a mother has to make the most difficult decision of her life, but with the help of trustworthy authorized advisers she will be able to decide what is best for her child.

Who should decide? Us or the mother? Think hard.

Gladys A. Merritt

Orono