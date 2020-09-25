Two Biddeford people are facing drug trafficking charges after authorities allegedly found more than $75,000 worth of cocaine at their home this week.

Patrick Duke, 51, and Shelly Berry, 47, were charged with Class B unlawful trafficking schedule W drugs, the Maine Department of Public Safety said. Duke and Berry are roommates, according to a report from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.





The agency had been investigating Duke for the past three months on the belief that he was possibly distributing drugs out of his Harrison Avenue home.

Agents executed a search warrant at the residence after seizing 110 grams of cocaine hidden inside Duke’s car engine and more than $5,000 of suspected drug profits during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

They found an additional 652 grams of cocaine — worth $76,000 — along with 17.7 grams of fentanyl powder and two handguns during the search. Agents also seized a number of pharmaceutical drug prescriptions from the home believed to belong to other people.

Both Duke and Berry were each given a criminal summons during the Wednesday traffic stop, and released with a Nov. 6 court date. The agency is currently seeking aggravated drug charges against the pair.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency expects to make additional arrests as the investigation continues.