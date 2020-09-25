Another 28 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,235. Of those, 4,691 have been confirmed positive, while 544 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 5,207, down from 5,215, meaning there was an increase of 20 cases over yesterday’s original report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 34.9, up from 30.1 a week ago and 21.7 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 442 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with two in critical care.

Meanwhile, 28 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,507. That means there are 588 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 597 on Wednesday.

—“The Maine Department of Education on Friday said it has moved Oxford County into “yellow” territory, meaning it’s only safe for schools in the county to be open in person part-time.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“High school cross-country officials are inching closer to a format for this year’s postseason competition within Maine’s coronavirus-related mass-gathering limits.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to move tables closer together starting Oct. 1 if they install barriers between them, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.” — The Associated Press

—“For some folks, the constant mask-wearing is causing an unwanted side effect of facial skin breakouts or rashes. Here’s what to do about it.” — J ulia Bayly, BDN

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 7,020,967 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 203,481 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.