A New York man died and two New Jersey men were injured when a car and truck crashed at an intersection in Chester on Thursday night, state police said Friday.

Christian Dow, 51, of Middletown, New York, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe south on South Chester Road and went through its intersection with the Access Road to Interstate 95’s Exit 227 and cut in front of a Freightliner truck at about 8:15 p.m. Truck driver Jeison Arcos, 41, of Newark, New Jersey, tried to avoid the collision but the truck hit the driver’s side of Dow’s vehicle and then overturned, state police said.

Dow was pronounced dead at the scene, and truck passenger William Arcos, 32, of Newark, was flown by Life Flight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Jeison Arcos suffered minor injuries and was treated at Penobscot Valley Hospital of Lincoln, state police said.