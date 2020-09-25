This story will be updated.

Another 28 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.





Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,235. Of those, 4,691 have been confirmed positive, while 544 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 5,207, down from 5,215, meaning there was an increase of 20 cases over yesterday’s original report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (7), Cumberland (1), Franklin (1), Kennebec (2), Oxford (2), Sagadahoc (1) and York (8) counties, state data show.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 34.9, up from 30.1 a week ago and 21.7 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 442 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with two in critical care.

Meanwhile, 28 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,507. That means there are 588 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 597 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases — 3,025— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 402,382 negative test results out of 409,669 overall. About 1.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.