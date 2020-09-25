Despite losing the Little League season due to COVID-19, this group of 12U softball players and coaches from Hermon formed a successful travel team. These girls played a lot of softball including 18 tournament games in three tournaments in the Waterville area. The squad ended the summer season as “summer slam” champions defeating the Thunder Gold team from Portland 5-4 in the championship game.

This community team ended with a record of 14-4 while competing against the best travel teams in the state. We have some very talented future Hawks!