Front, from left, Brynn Susee, Molly Simcox and Addison Tucker. Back, coach Dan Fowler, Norra Idano, Olivia Johnston, Braelynn Wilcox, Rebecca Balmas, Katie Fowler, Kenzie Gallant, Sophie Peterson, Mikelle Lane and coach Jody Theberge. Contributed photo

Despite losing the Little League season due to COVID-19, this group of 12U softball players and coaches from Hermon formed  a successful travel team. These girls played a lot of softball including 18 tournament games in three tournaments  in the Waterville area. The squad ended the summer season as “summer slam” champions defeating the Thunder Gold team from Portland 5-4 in the championship game.

This community team ended with a record of 14-4 while competing against the best travel teams in the state. We have some very talented future Hawks!