BANGOR, Maine – While it won’t be possible to hold the Bangor Rotary Club’s annual Festival of Lights Parade due to social distancing and gathering restrictions, the Rotary is pleased to announce that they are still planning on lighting up downtown Bangor this holiday season.

Bangor Rotary’s longtime parade organizer Roland Narofsky said, “Unfortunately, in order to keep our community safe, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s Festival of Lights parade. However, I have no doubt that working with downtown businesses and the City, we will come up with a wonderful way to light up downtown just the same. We know that the parade has been a tradition for thousands of community members and nearly one hundred businesses every year and we don’t want to take that away from anyone.”

More details will be coming soon on how the Rotary will light up downtown Bangor in the weeks ahead. If you have ideas or suggestions, please feel free to reach out to Narofsky. In the meantime, please keep any eye on the Rotary Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BangorRotary/) and website (www.bangorrotary.org ) for updates.

With over 100 members, Bangor Rotary Club is one of the largest and oldest community service organizations in Bangor. Membership is a great way to get involved in Bangor’s diverse culture, and to connect with other influential civic-minded business and professional leaders.Our members are focused on community service and supporting each other. Each year we make substantial contributions to local and international charitable programs and organizations. Learn more at www.bangorrotary.org.