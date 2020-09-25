PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH – The Maine Community Foundation announces the 2020 Chet Jordan Leadership Awards, which are given annually to students who are emerging leaders with the ability to turn a vision into reality and to engage others in making a lasting impact on their community.

A total of $12,500 in scholarships was awarded to five Maine students. Renewals went to Breann Clayton, Easton; Kenzey Tracy, Veazie; and Dakota Webster, Scarborough. New awards were made to Romeo Sabri, Bingham and Abigail Martin, Monroe, both of whom will be attending the University of Maine





Eligible applicants for the Jordan Leadership Awards are Maine high school graduates pursuing post-secondary study in a certificate, two-year, or four-year undergraduate program at University of Maine system, Maine Community College system, Maine Maritime Academy, and all vocational/technical post-secondary schools in Maine.

The next deadline for the Chet Jordan Leadership Awards is April 15, 2021. The link to the online application and guidelines is available at http://www.mainecf.org.

The scholarship was established in 1995 in memory of Chet Jordan, a Portland-based businessman who had a deep sense of civic responsibility for his community and home state of Maine. Jordan’s family and friends established this fund to honor the rich legacy of his leadership in business and civic affairs in Maine.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.