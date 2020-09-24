The Live and Work in Maine Open, a Korn Ferry Tour event which was supposed to be held at the Falmouth Country Club in early June, has been rescheduled for June 21-27, 2021.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the top developmental league in professional golf, one notch below the PGA Tour. The top money winners each year earn their PGA card for the following season.

The Live and Work in Maine Open will be a four-day, 72-hole tournament that will be preceded by a pro-am event on June 23. The pro tourney begins the next day.

Portland-based Shamrock Sports and Entertainment is managing the tournament.

Falmouth Country Club is a par 72 layout that normally plays 7,080 yards, but it will be even longer for the tournament according to Jason Harris, one of the course owners.

“We are moving some of the tees back and it averages out to about 50 yards per tee,” Harris said. “The way they all hit the ball [long] now, by moving the tees back to go with our sloping, undulating greens, it should give them a good test.”

Harris said Falmouth has already moved the tee back on the 18th hole and also will do so on the ninth hole and, hopefully, the 10th.

Next year, plans call for Falmouth to move the tees back on the 11th, 13th and 16th holes.

This year’s tournament was slated to have 156 golfers competing for a $600,000 purse.

Harris said the course will continue to work on improving the drainage on their greens so they can endure the winter more efficiently.

A field of approximately 140 golfers is expected for the 2021 event. There will be a qualifying tournament held on June 21 at another course in Maine to fill the final slots for the Live and Work in Maine Open.

The event had been scheduled for June 8-14 this year, but Harris likes the later June dates they have been given for next year.

“You have the summer solstice that week,” said Harris, who hopes fans will be allowed to attend by then because the revenue from all general admission tickets will go to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland.

Fans haven’t been allowed at most PGA and LPGA events since mid-March, but spectators were permitted earlier this month to attend the Sanford International Champions Tour [formerly Seniors Tour] in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.